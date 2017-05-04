The Dark Side Of May 4: Storm Trooper Causes Alarm At School

May 4, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Star Wars, Storm Trooper

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) — A student dressed as a storm trooper for “Star Wars Day” prompted the evacuation of a Wisconsin high school when a frightened parent saw the costumed figure entering the facility and called 911.

Police in Ashwaubenon (ash-WAH’-beh-non) near Green Bay say the parent saw the student going through a back door Thursday wearing body armor and a mask, and carrying a bag.

Police Capt. Jody Crocker says the parent did the right thing given the suspicious situation, and that any perceived threat — real or otherwise — can’t be taken lightly.

gettyimages 627654282 The Dark Side Of May 4: Storm Trooper Causes Alarm At School

A fan dressed as a Storm Trooper from Star Wars (credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

School officials say they will re-emphasize the district’s no-costume policy.

Fans have adopted May 4 as “Star Wars Day” because “May the fourth” is a play on the oft-repeated Star Wars phrase, “May the force be with you.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

