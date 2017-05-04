Latest Forecast: Different Weather Pattern Takes Over, Staying Sunny And Dry

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After eight days in a row with below normal temperatures, Thursday will have a chilly, frosty start followed by a sunny and warmer afternoon. High temperatures in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will be in the upper 60s to around 70. It will be the warmest day along the front Range in almost two weeks.

In the mountains, plan on sunny skies with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s above 9,000 feet.

By Saturday temperatures will be in the lower and middle 80s in the metro area which is about 6 weeks ahead of schedule. Those temperatures are more typical for the middle of June.

The only exception to our dry forecast is late Sunday when an isolated thunderstorm may develop. The chance for rain Sunday evening is 10%.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.