G Line Gets Approval For Initial Testing

May 4, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: Arvada, G Line

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– After a delay, the G Line that travels from downtown Denver to Arvada and Wheatridge is one step closer to running its route.

RTD has approval from the Federal Railroad Administration to conduct initial testing on the tracks.

rtd update 6vo transfer frame 294 G Line Gets Approval For Initial Testing

G Line in Arvada (credit: CBS)

There is not a date on when the testing will begin.

RTD initially planned to have the G Line running by the fall of 2016 but ran into a series of delays.

rtd delays 5pkg transfer G Line Gets Approval For Initial Testing

(credit: CBS)

There still is no timeline for when the new line will open but RTD has said in the past that they hope to have it running by the end of the year.

RTD is calling the testing phase an important step.

