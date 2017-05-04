Police Save Girl Attempting Suicide Live On Facebook

MACON, Ga. (CBS4) – Police prevented a teenager from killing herself after viewers saw it happening live on Facebook.

The girl took pills and placed a bag over her head and tried to stream it live.

When police found out, patrol cars and an ambulance responded Tuesday night, and the girl was taken to the hospital.

According to CBS News, Sgt. Linda Howard of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received multiple calls about the girl’s broadcast, including from Facebook, trying to get her help.

The girl’s condition is unknown.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or get more information on their website, suicidepreventionlifeline.org.