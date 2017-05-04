Denver Zoo Shares Updated Photo Of Dobby The Giraffe

May 4, 2017 9:52 AM
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo shared an updated photo of Dobby the giraffe Thursday morning.

Why?

The zoo’s Facebook post is in advance of International Ungulate Day on June 3.

International what day?

International Ungulate Day celebrates the diversity of ungulates from around the world. “An ungulate is any animal with hooves,” the zoo posted.

“There are 450 species of ungulates that are found on every continent except Antarctica.”

Over the next month, the zoo will post more updates as International Ungulate Day approaches, hopefully sharing more about the giraffes, one of the ungulates they have on exhibit, as well as other animals and fun facts.

