HEALTH CARE: House Votes To Pass American Health Care Act | Coffman Breaks With Party Ranks | Watch CBSN

Bill To Promote Condo Construction Goes To Governor

May 4, 2017 3:22 PM
Filed Under: Condo Construction, Construction Defects, John Hickenlooper, State Capitol

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Legislature has passed a measure to address pent-up demand for more housing by promoting condominium construction.

The Senate on Thursday unanimously passed the bill , which makes it harder for homeowners associations to sue builders over alleged faulty construction.

Developers blame skyrocketing insurance costs to defend such lawsuits for a dramatic slowdown in condo construction in Colorado.

The bill would require homeowners to discuss any problems with developers before any legal action. It also would require condo owners’ approval before any homeowners association can file suit on their behalf.

The bill heads to the governor’s desk.

In the absence of state action, some 17 Colorado municipalities had adopted their own measures on homebuilder liability.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch