Colorado Senate Urges Clemency For Convict Released Early

May 4, 2017 3:25 PM
DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Senate has called for clemency for a robbery convict who reformed his life after mistakenly being released from prison but was incarcerated again once the mistake was discovered.

The Senate on Thursday approved a resolution urging the governor to grant clemency to Rene Lima-Marin, whose family witnessed the vote.

Colorado’s House already passed the nonbinding resolution, and Gov. John Hickenlooper’s office says he will thoroughly review a clemency application.

(credit: Jasmine Lima-Marin)

Lima-Marin received sentences totaling 98 years for robbing two suburban Denver video stores at gunpoint. Because of a paperwork error, he was released after just eight years.

He got married and held a steady job before authorities realized the mistake six years later.

(credit: Jasmine Lima-Marin)

Prosecutors oppose clemency, saying Lima-Marin never told officials about the mistake.

