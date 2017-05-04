Broncos’ Sanders Takes Denver Kids To A Movie

May 4, 2017 11:57 AM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club, Emmanuel Sanders, Emmanuel Sanders Foundation, Montbello

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders spent some time at the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club Wednesday night.

emmanuel sanders1 Broncos Sanders Takes Denver Kids To A Movie

Emmanuel Sanders (credit: CBS)

After Wednesday night’s appearance at the facility in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood, he took 100 kids to an advance screening of “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.”

Sanders recently started the Emmanuel Sanders Foundation, and he hopes to use his status as an NFL star to help underprivileged children.

“We have an opportunity to be around the kids and give kids a dream and to inspire kids. That’s what it’s about. This platform that we’re on, we have to take advantage of it,” Sanders said.

Additional Resources

See the trailer for “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch