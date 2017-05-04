Broncos’ Sanders Takes Denver Kids To A Movie

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders spent some time at the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club Wednesday night.
After Wednesday night’s appearance at the facility in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood, he took 100 kids to an advance screening of “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.”
Sanders recently started the Emmanuel Sanders Foundation, and he hopes to use his status as an NFL star to help underprivileged children.
“We have an opportunity to be around the kids and give kids a dream and to inspire kids. That’s what it’s about. This platform that we’re on, we have to take advantage of it,” Sanders said.
