COMING UP: A Grandmother's Dilemma, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Woman Swallows Thousands Of Bills During Fight With Husband

May 3, 2017 6:38 PM

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (CBS4) – A Colombian woman swallowed at least $7,000 U.S. dollars in a desperate act to try and hide it during a fight with her husband.

South American doctors had to remove the money through surgery. The 30-year-old woman swallowed entire rolls of $100 bills. She told local television that she had saved up the money for a vacation with her husband.

woman eats money Woman Swallows Thousands Of Bills During Fight With Husband

(credit: CBS/Reuters)

Doctors say they removed 57 $100 bills from the stomach and the intestines. The rest will pass through her body.

Director of Surgery at the University Hospital of Santander, Juan Paulo Serrano, said the fact the rolls were not wrapped in plastic or packaged suggests they were not part of any illegal transport but were ingested as an “act of desperation.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch