Watch: Vet Sings To Nervous Dog Before Surgery

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Dr. Ross Henderson knows how to make a nervous dog feel comfortable before surgery.

Before Ruby’s operation, Henderson took her in his lap and sang to her on the floor at the Fox Hollow Animal Hospital.

The family-run clinic posted a video of it to their Facebook page, saying “sometimes your patient just needs you to go the extra mile to make them feel comfortable when they’re here for the day to have surgery.”

Dr. Ross did that quite well, having “mastered the technique and sweet Ruby was so thankful for that.”

Since it was posted, the video has been viewed more than 200,000 times.

The song, “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” was first recorded by Elvis in 1961.

According to their website, Dr. Ross works at the clinic with his brother Ryan and father Anthony and he, quite obviously, enjoys playing music when he’s not working as a veterinarian.