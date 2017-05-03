Sources: Top Officials Removed From Denver’s U.S. Marshal Service Office

DENVER (CBS4) – Law enforcement sources told CBS4 that the U.S. Marshals Service has cleaned house removing four of the top people in its Denver office.
Among those being offered reassignment are Marshal Ken Deal. He has been asked to take a transfer to Washington, D.C.
The abrupt action comes after representatives from the Marshals Service in Washington came to Denver and conducted an audit including a survey of personnel who were allowed to air their grievances.
Deal is a long time fixture in the Denver office who has been with the Marshals Service 32 years. He was the longest serving chief deputy marshal in Denver before assuming the top position.
The U.S. Marshals Service is responsible for judicial security, fugitive apprehension, asset forfeiture, and prisoner transfer.
