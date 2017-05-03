Toddler Locks Himself In Car, Laughs As Firefighters Try To Free Him

LIDL IN BUDGE, England (CBS4) – A toddler locked himself in a car, and couldn’t stop laughing about it.

And the picture of it, shared by mom Kirsty Green and the Bude Community Fire Station on Facebook, certainly is worth cracking a smile over.

But, at the time, it could have been a nightmare when 15-month-old Brandon Emery locked himself in the car.

According to CBS News, Green put Brandon in the car when he kept trying to stand up in the shopping cart as she unloaded groceries in the trunk.

“So I opened the car and the boot [trunk] and put Brandon in the car, placed my keys down in the boot and unloaded the shopping,” Green said. “Not having a second thought about the keys I closed the boot and could see that Brandon had climbed into the front of the car and was happily playing with the steering wheel.”

As Green walked around the front of the car, Brandon locked the car – of course while grinning.

When the fire department arrived, “they did everything they could to not smash the window until Brandon decided to put [a coin] in his mouth,” Green said.

Green then agreed to the window being broken to save her boy.

“The car can be fixed, my son is irreplaceable,” she said.

While it was a frightening moment for the two, everyone is safe and they now have a funny story to tell.

“He was clearly traumatized by the whole ordeal,” Green joked about the toddler with the mischievous grin on his face. “He thought it was great fun as you can see from the photo.”