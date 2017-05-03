Colorado Senate Approves Revised Budget Bill

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Senate has approved a revised budget bill for the upcoming fiscal year.
With little debate, the Republican-led Senate voted 33-1 on Wednesday to send the $26.8 billion document to the Democrat-led House.
The lone holdout was Republican Sen. Owen Hill of Colorado Springs.
Both chambers must approve a reconciled budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 before sending it to the governor.
Republican Sens. Bob Gardner and Larry Crowder expressed hope that legislators can rescue rural hospitals that stand to lose critical subsidies under the budget. Budget writers cut those subsidies, totaling more than $528 million with federal matching funds, in order to balance the state budget.
Lawmakers are negotiating a last-ditch bill that could provide some relief to hospitals.
