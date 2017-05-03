Juvenile Female Shot, Killed When Bullet Enters Home

DENVER (CBS4)– A juvenile female was shot and killed when a bullet from outside the home was fired at the residence.
Police rushed to the home in the 4200 block of West Dakota just after 3 a.m. on reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found the female victim inside the residence, wounded by a bullet fired into the home from the outside.
It is unclear whether it was a drive-by shooting but police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
The victim died at the hospital. Her identity has not been released.
Police do not have any suspect information.