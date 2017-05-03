Police Hope Someone Recognizes Man Who Stole Truck, Rammed Through Fence

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver would like the public’s help identifying a suspect in a vehicle theft.
According to police, the suspect was caught on surveillance committing a vehicle theft on April 22 at approximately 10 p.m. at a secured fenced lot located at 5353 North Franklin Street.
Police said the suspect rammed the stolen Ford truck through a perimeter fence.
Additional Information From The Denver Police Department
Remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000. Call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). Text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter the message, or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com; or use the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app which is immediately available as a free download on smartphones.