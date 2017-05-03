House Endorses Bill To Protect Pot Industry

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s House has endorsed a bill to allow recreational pot growers and retailers to reclassify their product as medical marijuana if federal marijuana policy changes.

The House voted 58-5 on Wednesday for the bill . It requires another formal vote before it’s sent back to the Senate, which passed a different version of the measure.

The bipartisan bill would let Colorado’s approximately 500 licensed recreational pot growers to instantly reclassify their weed. It says a switch could happen “based on a business need due to a change in local, state of federal law or enforcement policy.”

The Trump administration has given mixed signals on its plans for states that don’t enforce federal drug law.

