Latest Forecast: Storm Leaves Colorado Today And Takes The Rain With It

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Wednesday will start with cloudy skies, chilly temperatures, and scattered rain showers along the entire urban corridor from Fort Collins to Denver to Colorado Springs. The chance for rain will gradually decrease throughout the day and by late afternoon rain chance should fall to near zero.

Temperatures will stay below normal for the eight day in row in Denver with highs in the upper 50s. Normal highs for the first week in May are in the middle and upper 60s.

In the higher foothills (above 7,000 feet) and in to the mountains, scattered light snow showers are possible through early afternoon with no accumulation.

As the storm responsible for Wednesday’s wet weather moves away from Colorado, sunny and much warmer weather will develop from Thursday through the weekend. By Saturday high temperatures will be in the middle 80s which is more typical for late June instead of early May.

Unfortunately, our storm will head straight for southern Missouri causing more flooding for that region.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.