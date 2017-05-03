COMING UP: A Grandmother's Dilemma, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Immigrant Living In Church Ventures To Court

May 3, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: Ingrid Encalada Latorre, Jefferson County

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — An immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation has ventured out to a court hearing to try to stay in the United States.

Ingrid Encalada Latorre moved into the Quaker meeting house with her one-year-old son in December to avoid being arrested by immigration agents, who generally don’t enter houses of worship.

Ingrid Encalada Latorre (credit: CBS)

She was able to travel to court in suburban Jefferson County about 15 miles away for her Wednesday appearance. Supporters prayed with her in the hallway before her hearing.

The native of Cusco, Peru pleaded guilty to a felony identity theft charge in 2010 and is trying get that changed to a misdemeanor so she isn’t targeted for deportation. She says she didn’t know the immigration papers she bought were stolen.

