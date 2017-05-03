Hickenlooper: State Responding With ‘Great State Of Urgency’ After Gas Explosion

DENVER (CBS4) – Calling it a “tragedy of immense intensity,” Gov. John Hickenlooper says he is directing employees across the state of Colorado to respond with “a great state of urgency” to the news that leaking gas from a truncated natural gas flowline caused the explosion at a home in Firestone.

A day after ordering a statewide review of existing oil and gas operations, Hickenlooper says he’s doing everything he can to reassure residents statewide that their homes that are near gas flow lines are safe.

“We’re going to check flowlines across the state. Anything that’s remotely close to a house, we’re going to check. And, trust me, that’s just the priority. Eventually we’ll check every flow line,” he said.

Shortly after officials in Firestone announced the cause of the explosion that killed two people Tuesday morning, Hickenlooper ordered that inspections of flowlines within 1,000 feet of occupied buildings must occur within 30 days and be tested for integrity in 60 days.

“The goal here is to move as quickly as we possibly can,” he said.

Hickenlooper said he realizes the full review will mean the devotion of a lot of time and money for energy companies in the state, but that “I think everybody realizes the severity of the situation.”

“We are hopeful that this will be a unique situation, that this is a one-time occurrence, but until we can be absolutely sure of that, we’re going to go above and beyond all for requirements for safety.”

The statewide review is meant to ensure the following requirements are met:

– Any natural gas line not in use is properly marked and capped.

– All abandoned lines are cut below the surface and sealed.

– Lines that have been either abandoned or are not in use must be inspected within 30 days and abandoned under current rules within 60 days.