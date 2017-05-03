Get Fit, Don’t Sit Day Activates Colorado Workers

By Libby Smith

ENGLEWOOD, Colo (CBS4) – The American Diabetes Association sponsors Get Fit, Don’t Sit Day as a way to promote wellness activities in the workplace. The day is a reminder that sitting is the new smoking and that we all need to get up and get moving.

LINK: ADA’s National Get Fit, Don’t Sit Day

Employers across the Denver Metro Area planned special health and fitness activities throughout the Get Fit, Don’t Sit Day. At Medical Group Management Association, or MGMA, there were fitness activities every two hours. They started with 9 jumping jacks at 9 a.m., did 11 lunges at 11 a.m. and 1-minute of wall sits at 1 p.m. At lunchtime, many of the workers went for a 5K walk/run, which moved indoors due to the rainy weather.

“It’s just a way for our employees to understand that sometimes we don’t always have the 30-minutes-a-day to be able to give towards exercise, but even if we could capture one or two-minutes-a-day to get some activity, that enhances their overall well-being,” said Shelly Waggoner, the Vice President of Human Resources at MGMA.

Get Fit, Don’t Sit Day is part of a bigger health and wellness program at MGMA. The association holds activities at least once-a-month on topics like overall physical fitness, health and nutrition, sound sleeping, and stress management.

“As an organization, I would say, that we are really committed to a wellness program that’s simple in nature. It’s really about meeting employees where they are,” Waggoner said.

LINK: ADA’s Wellness Lives Here

The American Diabetes Association sponsors Get Fit, Don’t Sit Day as part of its Wellness Lives Here programming. The ADA has a free toolkit, tips, and videos to get employers started on creating a healthy workplace.

