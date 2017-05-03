Cover Your Plants, Advisory Issued For Frosty Night Ahead

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – As skies clear this evening temperatures will fall across eastern Colorado.
By Thursday morning many locations along and east of Interstate 25 could see temperatures as cold as the upper 20s and lower 30s.
The National Weather Service has issued several frost and freeze alerts for the area, including all of metro Denver, which will be under a Frost Advisory between 3-8 am Thursday.
