May 3, 2017 2:28 PM
Filed Under: Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory. Freeze Watch, Meteorologist Chris Spears

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – As skies clear this evening temperatures will fall across eastern Colorado.

By Thursday morning many locations along and east of Interstate 25 could see temperatures as cold as the upper 20s and lower 30s.

capture2 Cover Your Plants, Advisory Issued For Frosty Night Ahead

The National Weather Service has issued several frost and freeze alerts for the area, including all of metro Denver, which will be under a Frost Advisory between 3-8 am Thursday.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

