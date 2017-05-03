Second Body Identified In ‘Brutal’ Killings Case

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (CBS4) – Someone killed two people and dumped their bodies in two different areas in Morgan County in a case authorities are calling “brutal.”

The body of Destiny McMinn, 18, was found Sunday in a shed in the 9000 block of Road Q in the Fort Morgan area. She had originally been reported as missing on April 2.

Authorities say she may have been in a relationship with Santos Macias, 40. His body was found last month in a vacant garage in Fort Morgan. He had been reported missing in late March.

The exact cause of death of the two people hasn’t been released, but police say they were both murdered at one location.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is involved in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office and coroner’s office have also utilized a forensic odontologist and a forensic anthropologist as part of the investigation, as well as a K-9 and handler who specialize in locating human remains.

Additional Resources

The following information was released by the Morgan County Sheriff’s office:

We know there are people out there who have information which can help us solve this crime. Please do the right thing for Destiny and Santos, and their families, and call us, even if you do not think your information may be relevant. Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv. Jon Holt or Lt. Jon Horton at 970-867-2461.

Morgan County CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $3000 reward for information leading to those responsible for the homicides of Destiny McMinn and Santos Macias. Anyone with information regarding these crimes are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 970-542-3411. If Crime Stoppers is contacted, there will be no attempt to identify the caller and the caller can remain anonymous.