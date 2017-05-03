Watch: Bear Has An Itch That Needs To Be Scratched

BIGHORN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Wyo. (CBS4) – A wildlife cam captured a great video of a bear who just had an itch that needed scratching.
The Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area posted the video to their Facebook page, saying the resource team got the video.
In it, the bear walks out from behind the fence on the left side, puts his paws on it, and gets up and dances a little while trying to reach an itch.
Days before this video was posted, the recreation area posted several images of bears seen in the area.
The recreation area is located on Wyoming’s northern border, west of Interstate 25, between Yellowstone National Park and the Devils Tower National Monument.
Since they posted it Tuesday, the video has had nearly 100,000 views.
