Immigrant Living In Church Ventures To CourtAn immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation has ventured out to a court hearing to try to stay in the United States.

Fatal Gas Explosion Certain To Renew TensionsA red-orange fireball that killed two people and destroyed a Colorado home prompted the governor to order sweeping inspections of natural gas lines and is certain to worsen tensions in state already divided over how to regulate the industry.

Second Body Identified In 'Brutal' Killings CaseSomeone killed two people and dumped their bodies in two different areas in Morgan County in a case authorities are calling "brutal."