Police: Mother Left 5 Children Alone At Motel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A mother in Colorado Springs faces child abuse charges after police say she left her five children alone in a motel room for at least one day– without food.
Investigators say Marissa Goodman left the children alone at the motel and that it was motel staff who found them and alerted police.
Officers were unable to reach Goodman for several hours after the staff found the children.
The motel is located in the 500 block of North Murray.
Police have not released the age range of the children.
The Department of Human Services is investigating the case.