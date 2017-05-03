Extra Police To Handle Cinco De Mayo Traffic

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are preparing for a weekend of Cinco de Mayo festivities.
There will be added patrols around the city from Friday night through Sunday.
Police expect a heavy presence along Federal Boulevard, as in previous years, where many of the celebrations take place. They warn there may be traffic delays in the area.
“As traffic begins to build, which often it does with the cruising up on Federal Boulevard… we’re going to have officers specifically dedicated to enforcement on Federal Boulevard,” said Commander Mark Fleecs with the Denver Police Department, in press conference Wednesday.
Officers will also be monitoring the celebrations at Denver’s Civic Center Park.