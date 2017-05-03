COMING UP: A Grandmother's Dilemma, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

May 3, 2017 7:23 PM
Cinco de Mayo, Cruising, Federal Boulevard, Mark Fleecs

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are preparing for a weekend of Cinco de Mayo festivities.

There will be added patrols around the city from Friday night through Sunday.

dpd cinco newser1 Extra Police To Handle Cinco De Mayo Traffic

(credit: CBS)

Police expect a heavy presence along Federal Boulevard, as in previous years, where many of the celebrations take place. They warn there may be traffic delays in the area.

cinco de mayo racing 10pkg transfer Extra Police To Handle Cinco De Mayo Traffic

(credit: CBS)

“As traffic begins to build, which often it does with the cruising up on Federal Boulevard… we’re going to have officers specifically dedicated to enforcement on Federal Boulevard,” said Commander Mark Fleecs with the Denver Police Department, in press conference Wednesday.

dpd cinco newser Extra Police To Handle Cinco De Mayo Traffic

Cruising on Federal Boulevard (credit: CBS)

Officers will also be monitoring the celebrations at Denver’s Civic Center Park.

