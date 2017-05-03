Chatwood Unravels As Rockies Fall To Padres

SAN DIEGO (The Sports Xchange) – San Diego no longer has the Chargers, but that didn’t prevent Padres manager Andy Green from telling a football story on Tuesday.

Trevor Cahill pitched the Padres past the Colorado Rockies 6-2 in the opener of a three-game series, but it was his trip around the bases on Manuel Margot’s triple that had Green chuckling.

“(Cahill) looked like an offensive lineman who had recovered a fumble and was trying to get to the end zone,” Green said. “And no disrespect to offensive lineman anywhere, but Trevor was definitely slowing down Manuel Margot.”

Cahill (2-2) surrendered an unearned run over six innings and was supported by back-to-back home runs from Yangervis Solarte and Ryan Schimpf. He won his second straight decision at Petco Park, allowing just three hits. He struck out six with no walks.

Tyler Chatwood (2-4) was breezing through the Padres during the game’s first half, then unraveled his third time through their order.

San Diego broke through in a big way with a five-run sixth inning when they chased Chatwood. He exited after 5 1/3 innings, getting nicked for five runs, four hits and four walks. He struck out four.

“I think Tyler learned a valuable lesson today about the ability to change speeds as the game goes on,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “I think major league hitters will make adjustments.”

The Rockies struck first in the second inning for a 1-0 lead, but it wasn’t because of their impressive offense. Instead, Ian Desmond, after singling, attempted to steal second. He was successful, and when Austin Hedges’ throw ricocheted of Solarte into left-center field, Desmond scored on the two-base miscue, Hedges’ second error of the season.

That was all the offense until the sixth. After Chatwood walked his fourth batter, Cahill, Margot hit a sinking line drive. Colorado center fielder Charlie Blackmon raced in but failed to make the diving catch, with the ball rolling toward the wall for an RBI triple.

“Usually we don’t have to worry about going first to home,” Cahill said of pitchers. “I had to stop there in case he caught it, and that was why (Manuel) got so close to me — he had a head start. I might have heard him, but I didn’t see him.”

Myers knocked in Margot with an RBI double for a 2-1 edge.

Solarte smacked a two-run homer, with Wil Myers aboard, for a 4-1 lead.

“Once Cahill got on base and Margot hit that triple, things got a little complicated for (Chatwood),” Solarte said through an interpreter. “Things started to speed up on him, and we took advantage.”

Schimpf followed Solarte’s homer with one of his own to push the Padres ahead 5-1.

“Only thing I can do, I can’t walk guys,” Chatwood said. “I’ve been waking guys and then giving up homers, so those are two things that I can do right now. I was in complete control, a couple balls didn’t go my way, and then, like I said, the walks and the home runs are the things that are killing me.”

The Padres were hitless over five innings with just three baserunners. Chatwood retired the first nine Padres he faced until Margot opened the fourth with a walk. It was the first of consecutive free passes given by Chatwood. However, before the second one to Cory Spangenberg, Margot was erased by Tony Wolters when trying to swipe second base.

Wolters was forced from the game in the seventh inning when he was struck in the helmet by the follow-through of pinch hitter Hector Sanchez’s swing. The Rockies said Wolters sustained a concussion.

NOTES: Bud Black returned to San Diego for the first time as the Rockies manager. Black managed the Padres for parts of nine seasons before leaving in 2015. … Colorado’s Ian Desmond started for the first time in his career at first base; he later moved to left field. … Padres RHP Jarred Cosart (right hamstring strain) began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday. He allowed one run on three hits and two walks in two innings. … Randy Jones, who won the 1976 Cy Young Award with the Padres, received a clean bill of health in his fight against throat cancer.