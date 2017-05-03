Former Teacher Pleads Guilty To Meth Charges

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a former science teacher has pleaded guilty to manufacturing methamphetamines in New Mexico.

Prosecutors say a judge has ordered 56-year-old John Gose to undergo a 60-day diagnostic evaluation before sentencing.

Gose pleaded guilty Monday to four meth-related charges in a Las Cruces courtroom.

Las Cruces police arrested Gose last October after a traffic stop.

Officers reported finding an ice chest in Gose’s car that contained glassware, rubber tubing and chemicals used to manufacture methamphetamines.

Police later searched his property and found ingredients to make at least one pound of meth.

Authorities say Gose taught eighth-grade science at Camino Real Middle School from August 2013 through February 2016.

Parents tell CBS affiliate, KDBC, they’re shocked to learn of the accusations.

He previously taught science for 8 ½ years at Irvin High School in El Paso, Texas before resigning in December 2008.

