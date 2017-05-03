COMING UP: A Grandmother's Dilemma, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Boulder County Parks Employee Found Dead After ATV Crash

May 3, 2017 9:52 AM
Filed Under: Boulder County, Boulder County Parks & Open Space, Faulkner Merdes, Longmont

NIWOT, Colo. (AP) — A Boulder County employee who was working on a weed control project was found dead by two of his co-workers after an all-terrain vehicle crash.

Sheriff’s investigators say 45-year-old Faulkner Merdes, of Longmont, was found dead under his ATV on county owned property southwest of Longmont on Tuesday morning. Merdes, an 18-year veteran of Boulder County Parks & Open Space, died at the scene.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash, and an autopsy is planned.

No other information has been released.

