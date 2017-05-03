Boulder County Parks Employee Found Dead After ATV Crash

NIWOT, Colo. (AP) — A Boulder County employee who was working on a weed control project was found dead by two of his co-workers after an all-terrain vehicle crash.
Sheriff’s investigators say 45-year-old Faulkner Merdes, of Longmont, was found dead under his ATV on county owned property southwest of Longmont on Tuesday morning. Merdes, an 18-year veteran of Boulder County Parks & Open Space, died at the scene.
Investigators have not said what led to the crash, and an autopsy is planned.
No other information has been released.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)