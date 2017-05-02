Player In Viral Lunch With Autistic Boy Photo Signs With NFL Team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS4) – A Florida State football player who went viral after a picture of him eating with a young boy with autism went viral has signed with an NFL team.
Travis Rudolph, a wide receiver, sat with sixth-grader Bo Paske, signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent, according to CBS Sports.
Rudolph and his team gained instant internet fame when they visited the middle school. He noticed the young boy eating his lunch alone, and went to sit with him.
Paske’s mother posted a photo to Facebook, where it spread quickly.
The two stayed in touch, and Rudolph got Paske a personalized Florida State jersey.
Rudolph was signed to the Giants just days after the news broke that his father was killed in a shooting.