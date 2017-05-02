Middle School Threat Discovered By Safe2Tell Program

May 2, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: Kerry Buhler, Safe2Tell, Summit County Sheriff's Office, Summit Middle School

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– There is an increase in security at Summit Middle School on Tuesday following a threat uncovered through the school’s Safe2Tell program.

A letter from Summit Schools Superintendent Kerry Buhler was sent home with students. Parents are asked to discuss the situation with their children.

The school told CBS4 the latest threat, discovered on Monday, does not target any individual students or staff members.

This is the second such action so far this school year. In late March, someone threatened specific students on a note. That threat was also discovered via the school’s Safe2Tell program.

That middle school student was taken into custody.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the most recent threat.

Additional Information:

Safe2Tell: 1-877-542-SAFE (1-877-542-7233)

