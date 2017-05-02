Siemian On QB Competition: ‘We’re Going To Push Each Other’

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Trevor Siemian started 14 of 16 games for the Broncos in 2016 and finished the year with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

“I had some success,” said Siemian of his first season as a starter, “but I know I can get better too, so that’s exciting. You have confidence there, but you also know in the back of your mind there’s a lot of improvement.”

For the second year in a row, Siemian will compete with Paxton Lynch for the Broncos starting quarterback job in training camp.

“I think it will be great,” said Siemian of the competition. “Both of us, we’re going to push each other, there’s no doubt about that. I think what’s going to come out of it is we’re both going to be better players, and the Denver Broncos as a whole are going to be better for it.”

The Broncos spent six of their eight picks in the 2017 draft on the offensive side of the football, including the selection of tackle Garett Bolles with the 20th pick in the first round.

Bolles is expected to come in and compete for the starting left tackle spot.

“I’m really excited about him,” said Siemian. “Super athletic guy, very talented. He’s going to fit in really well with that group.”

“These guys have all had success in college,” Siemian said when asked about the rest of the Broncos draft class. “One you get them in the building it’s going to be really exciting to get to know these guys.”

One of the reasons for the excitement surrounding Denver’s offense is the addition of new offensive coordinator Mike McCoy.

“Hopefully we give our guys chances to make plays,” said Siemian. “Every offense looks great on paper, but I’m excited to see how to comes to light and how all these players make it come to light.”

The Broncos will have their first preseason game Thursday, Aug. 10 in Chicago and then will begin the regular season Monday Sept. 11 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

