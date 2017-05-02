Vote Closes Zoning Loophole In Parking Requirements

May 2, 2017 11:09 AM
Filed Under: City Park West, Denver City Council, Humboldt Street Housing Association, Humboldt Street Neighborhood Association

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver City Council approved a zoning proposal that centers on parking after controversy spiked in one neighborhood over two “micro-apartment” buildings. Now, developers will be required to provide parking depending on several factors.

The complex that ignited the debate is being built near 16th and Humboldt Street in the City Park West neighborhood close to several health centers. Many people living claim this is not a good location for the complex.

denver parking spaces 5vo frame 719 Vote Closes Zoning Loophole In Parking Requirements

(credit: CBS)

While residents lost an appeal to stop construction, they still fought the city on the parking issues the apartments would create. The apartments consist of 100 units averaging 350 square feet. Under what some consider a zoning loophole, the complex doesn’t have to include parking.

denver parking spaces 6vo frame 750 Vote Closes Zoning Loophole In Parking Requirements

(credit: CBS)

The President of the Humboldt Street Neighborhood Association told CBS4 last fall that the neighborhood has limited street parking, but the city approved a permit for the apartments under a city zoning code that doesn’t require a builder to provide parking on lots that are smaller than 6,250 square feet.

denver parking spaces 6vo frame 60 Vote Closes Zoning Loophole In Parking Requirements

(credit: CBS)

After months long debate, the city council approved a proposal on Monday night that would close that zoning loophole. New buildings located within a half mile of a rail transit station or a quarter mile of other public transit do not have to provide off-street parking for the first two floors of any development.

Those buildings located father away from public transit do not have to provide parking for those on the first floor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch