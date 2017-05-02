LIVE VIDEO: State regulator discusses deadly house explosion in Firestone (Watch Live)

Minor League Baseball Team To Host “Beatles Night”

May 2, 2017 3:57 PM

TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS4) – Minor League Baseball promotions can be hit or miss. This one may be worth the plane ticket.

The Toldeo MudHens will celebrate one of the most historic days in rock – the release of the Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album.

The night will come complete with a specialty jersey, Beatles-themed contests, and a tribute concert.

 

