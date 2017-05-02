Minor League Baseball Team To Host “Beatles Night”

TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS4) – Minor League Baseball promotions can be hit or miss. This one may be worth the plane ticket.
The Toldeo MudHens will celebrate one of the most historic days in rock – the release of the Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album.
FIRST LOOK: Let us introduce to you our fab Sgt. Pepper's-themed jerseys we'll wear for 'Beatles Night' on June 16. https://t.co/oiIjKUPLYg—
Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) May 02, 2017
The night will come complete with a specialty jersey, Beatles-themed contests, and a tribute concert.