Latest Forecast: Unsettled Weather Pattern Continues, Chance For Rain Showers

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – An upper-level storm system moving out of Wyoming and into Colorado Tuesday will keep skies mostly cloudy, temperatures below normal, and chances for precipitation in the forecast through Wednesday.

For Denver, the Front Range, and the Eastern Plains, Tuesday will start dry before a chance for rain showers develops in the afternoon. The best chance for rain will be after 5 p.m. and before midnight. A few lingering rain showers are also possible tomorrow mainly before noon.

In the mountains, plan on light and moderate snow showers Tuesday and Tuesday night. Accumulation will be minor with 1-4 inches for the mountains of Summit and Eagle Counties.

A new weather pattern will take over starting Thursday as a large ridge of high pressure move over Colorado. Highs will be in the 70s Thursday and Friday followed by lower 80s for the weekend.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.