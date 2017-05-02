LIVE VIDEO: State regulator discusses deadly house explosion in Firestone (Watch Live)

Big Bust In Fake ID & Social Security Card Operation

May 2, 2017 3:06 PM
Filed Under: Jesus Mendoza-Torres, Ken Lane, Social Security Cards

DENVER (CBS4) – Officers put an end to a fake ID operation in Denver.

Jesus Mendoza-Torres, 37, was charged with forgery. Prosecutors say he was not only making fake Colorado ID cards, but was also forging Social Security cards.

capture1 Big Bust In Fake ID & Social Security Card Operation

Jesus Mendoza-Torres (credit: Denver District Attorney’s Office)

“Denver police were able in April 2017 to obtain examples of such forgeries and, following the execution of search warrants, seized materials allegedly used for the purpose of creating the fake IDs and Social Security cards,” Ken Lane with the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Mendoza-Torres is scheduled to appear in court on May 11 for his second advisement.

