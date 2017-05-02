Eagle County Superintendent Poised To Lead Jefferson County

May 2, 2017 9:34 AM
Filed Under: Eagle County, Jason Glass, Jeffco Schools, Jefferson County

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Eagle County’s school superintendent is poised to take over as the leader of the Jefferson County public schools following several years of political turmoil in the suburban Denver district.

The Jefferson County school board met Monday and named Jason Glass as the sole finalist for the superintendent’s job, allowing contract talks to proceed.
He will replace Dan McMinimee who was hired by a conservative school board majority ousted in a recall election in 2015.

The Vail Daily reports that Glass was hired as Eagle County superintendent four years ago but also worked for the district earlier in his career when he helped create the district’s performance-pay program. He has also been a teacher and Iowa’s state education director and held several positions at the Colorado Department of Education.

