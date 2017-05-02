Broncos Sign RB Jamaal Charles

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos have signed free agent running back Jamaal Charles

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport first tweeted out the news.

Source: The #Broncos are signing RB Jamaal Charles. He did his physical, came back to the building, will sign. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 2, 2017

According to NFL.com, the deal is for one year and is worth $3.75 million.

Broncos General Manager John Elway tweeted, saying he’s “excited to have Jamaal Charles join the Broncos. A great addition to our backfield, and we’re thrilled we won’t have to play against him!”

Excited to have Jamaal Charles join the Broncos. A great addition to our backfield, and we're thrilled we won't have to play against him! — John Elway (@johnelway) May 2, 2017

Charles was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs in February after two injury-plagued years.

He was their all-time leading rusher.

In five of the last eight seasons, Charles has run for at least 1,300 yards.

With the Broncos, it is likely that he’ll split time with running back C.J. Anderson, whose season was also cut short due to injury.

Since his season-ending surgery, Anderson says “the knee is healthy.”

RELATED: Many Former Season Ticket Holders Denied Reinstatement By Broncos