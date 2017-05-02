LIVE VIDEO: State regulator discusses deadly house explosion in Firestone (Watch Live)

Broncos Sign RB Jamaal Charles

May 2, 2017 3:24 PM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos have signed free agent running back Jamaal Charles

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport first tweeted out the news.

According to NFL.com, the deal is for one year and is worth $3.75 million.

Broncos General Manager John Elway tweeted, saying he’s “excited to have Jamaal Charles join the Broncos. A great addition to our backfield, and we’re thrilled we won’t have to play against him!”

Charles was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs in February after two injury-plagued years.

He was their all-time leading rusher.

In five of the last eight seasons, Charles has run for at least 1,300 yards.

Jamaal Charles #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum on December 15, 2013 in Oakland, California. (credit: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

With the Broncos, it is likely that he’ll split time with running back C.J. Anderson, whose season was also cut short due to injury.

Since his season-ending surgery, Anderson says “the knee is healthy.”

