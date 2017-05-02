LIVE VIDEO: Investigators discuss what caused deadly house explosion in Firestone -- scheduled to start at 2 p.m. (Watch Live)

Teen Arrested In Deadly Child Abuse Case

May 2, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: Adams County, Isaiah Marquez, Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– An 18-year-old man was arrested in Thornton, accused in the death of an infant.

Police arrested Isaiah Marquez after the 3-month-old was found not breathing at a home on Gale Boulevard near Thornton Parkway on Monday night.

marquez isaiah from thornton police Teen Arrested In Deadly Child Abuse Case

Isaiah Marquez (credit: Thornton Police)

The infant was rushed to the hospital where the child was pronounced deceased.

Medical staff stated the injuries to the child were described as non-accidental trauma. The cause of death will be determined by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

Marquez is described as the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

Marquez faces a charge of child abuse knowingly causing death.

