LIVE VIDEO: Investigators discuss what caused deadly house explosion in Firestone -- scheduled to start at 2 p.m. (Watch Live)

Clinton Blames Misogyny, FBI, Russia, Herself For 2016 Loss

May 2, 2017 12:26 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton

NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton says she is taking responsibility for her 2016 election loss but believes misogyny, Russian interference and questionable decisions by the FBI also played roles.

The former Democratic presidential nominee reflected Tuesday on the presidential contest during the Women for Women International’s annual luncheon in New York.

Clinton said she was “on the way to winning” until a combination of events in the final days. She cited the FBI director’s letter to Congress resurrecting questions about her email practices and WikiLeaks’ repeated release of her campaign’s internal emails that “scared off” people.

gettyimages 665710946 Clinton Blames Misogyny, FBI, Russia, Herself For 2016 Loss

Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

She also said misogyny “played a role in this election,” won by Republican Donald Trump.

She conceded she made mistakes but said, “The reason I believe we lost were the intervening events in the last 10 days.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch