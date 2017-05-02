Videos: Gator Handcuffed After Intruding

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (CBS4) – Two Wild Life and Fisheries agents had an interesting gator round up recently.
The St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 posted about it to Facebook.
The two agents were called to remove an intruding alligator.
After pulling the gator outside, the agents were able to hold it down, duct tape its mouth shut, then took the extra measure to handcuff its back legs together so it wouldn’t scurry off.
Once the alligator was secured, they loaded it into the back of a pickup truck to haul it away.
The three videos posted have been seen thousands of times each.
Not everyone was happy about what they saw, either.
“No reason to step on the animal’s mouth/head,” one man said. “Could also cause a lot of damage moving the hind legs up at that angle.”
He did add that he was glad that everyone was OK.