‘Criminal Act’: Man Dies After Fire At Apartment Complex

May 2, 2017 3:22 PM
GUNBARREL, Colo. (CBS4) – A resident of an apartment complex where a fire broke out has died.

The early morning apartment fire broke out in April 21 in Gunbarrel.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was identified as a 42-year-old man.

The call started as a domestic disturbance, coming into emergency dispatchers just after 3:30 a.m. When Boulder County authorities got to the 4600 block of White Rock Circle, they reported the inside of the apartment was on fire.

Several people were evacuated, and firefighters helped a man from inside the apartment get away from the blaze.

“The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has joined the investigation and is responsible for determining the cause and manner of his death, as well as publically identifying him,” Cmdr. Mike Wagner with the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The fire is being investigating as a criminal act.

