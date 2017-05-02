LIVE VIDEO: State regulator discusses deadly house explosion in Firestone (Watch Live)

Animal Park’s Giraffe Cam Loses Sponsorship

May 2, 2017 4:15 PM
HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – April the giraffe’s live camera no longer has a sponsor.

Babies “R” Us was sponsoring the camera shortly after Tajiri was born with a big graphic on the screen.

Prior to the birth, Toys “R” Us was the sponsor.

Now though, on Animal Adventure Park’s special Tuesday live streaming of the cam, there is no longer a sponsorship graphic on the shot.

It is unknown if a new sponsorship deal is in the works for the park, which is set to open for the season shortly.

April’s baby boy Tajiri, Taj for short, was born on April 15. He was named Monday. His name is Swahili for Hope or Confidence.

