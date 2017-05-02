Firefighters To Discuss Probe Of Fatal Blast Near Gas Well

May 2, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Firestone, Gas Well, Home Explosion

FREDERICK, Colo. (AP) — Firefighters are planning to discuss their investigation into a fatal house explosion near a gas well in Colorado.

Investigators scheduled a news conference for Tuesday on the April 17 explosion in Firestone that killed two people and left another badly burned.

The house was within 200 feet (60 meters) of a well, but investigators haven’t yet said whether the well was involved.

firestone home explosion Firefighters To Discuss Probe Of Fatal Blast Near Gas Well

(credit: CBS)

State regulators planned to test the soil for evidence of underground leaks from the well but haven’t released the results.

The well was drilled in 1993 and the house and others nearby were built later.

The state regulates the distance between new wells and existing homes, but local governments control how close new houses can be built to existing wells. In Firestone, the requirement is 150 feet.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch