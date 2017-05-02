Firefighters To Discuss Probe Of Fatal Blast Near Gas Well

FREDERICK, Colo. (AP) — Firefighters are planning to discuss their investigation into a fatal house explosion near a gas well in Colorado.
Investigators scheduled a news conference for Tuesday on the April 17 explosion in Firestone that killed two people and left another badly burned.
The house was within 200 feet (60 meters) of a well, but investigators haven’t yet said whether the well was involved.
State regulators planned to test the soil for evidence of underground leaks from the well but haven’t released the results.
The well was drilled in 1993 and the house and others nearby were built later.
The state regulates the distance between new wells and existing homes, but local governments control how close new houses can be built to existing wells. In Firestone, the requirement is 150 feet.
