Body Of Young Woman Found Near Highway Identified

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman’s body found dumped along a rural road in Clear Creek County has been positively identified as a missing young woman from Aurora.

Dozens of tips came in about the unidentified woman after a computer-generated image of the victim was released by investigators last month.

She has been identified as Queen Ashby, 20, from Aurora.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, a driver discovered her body near Colorado State Highway 103 on April 8. She was located in the area of the Highway 103 intersection.

Investigators are not releasing her cause of death, but do say she may have been the victim of a homicide.

There is a “very active investigation” into her disappearance, discovery and death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office at 303-670-7567 or the CBI at 303 239-42129.

