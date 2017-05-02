Civic Center EATS Returns For Season

DENVER (CBS4)– After a long, cold winter, it’s time to get outside and enjoy all the food trucks downtown Denver has to offer.
Civic Center EATS returns on Tuesday. Food trucks are serving up tasty treats three days a week, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
This is the 12th year for the event with dozens of food trucks scheduled to participate on specific days during the three day a week event.
The event is in Civic Center Park between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays and continues through Oct. 5.
There will also be live music for diners at the park.
Proceeds help support Civic Center Park revitalization through the nonprofit Civic Center Conservancy.