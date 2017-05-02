LIVE VIDEO: State regulator discusses deadly house explosion in Firestone (Watch Live)

Man Accused Of Killing Child Formally Charged

May 2, 2017 4:43 PM
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man suspected in the gruesome killing of a 4-year-old boy in Broomfield was formally charged with first-degree murder.

The attack happened April 27 at a home near the intersection of West 136th Avenue and Raleigh Street.

While the exact cause of death is still under investigation, emergency dispatchers told to responding officers over a police radio channel that an ax was used in the crime.

“The ax is still in the house,” the emergency dispatcher said.

Emanuel Doll, 25, was arrested that day. He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder after deliberation and one count of first-degree murder of a child by a person in a position of trust. He remains in custody without bond.

Court documents are sealed and police haven’t revealed so far any details about a possible motive.

Neighbors said the suspect is the child’s uncle and that he lived in the home.

Doll’s next court appearance is 9 a.m. on July 14 in Broomfield County District Court.

The young victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

LINK: GoFundMe Page To Help Victim’s Family

