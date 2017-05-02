Boy’s Death On Busy Street A Shock For Witnesses

DENVER (CBS4) – The death of a boy on Monday night on a busy Denver street was so frightening that his companion ran away from the scene.

The collision between an SUV and the boy, who was crossing Evans Avenue near the intersection with Quebec Street, was upsetting for the people who watched it happen.

The 10 or 11 year old was trying to get from a gas station to the other side of the road and wasn’t in a crosswalk.

“There’s heavy traffic here, at all times. And there’s a lot of kids going back and forth because of the apartment,” said one of the many witnesses, referring to the building on the other side of the street from the crosswalk.

The SUV driver stopped after the crash and was cooperating with investigators.

“We do get a lot of serious crashes over in this intersection. I would definitely say it’s a dangerous intersection,” said Cpl. Greg Davey of the Colorado State Patrol.

Late Monday night, investigators were searching for the friend of the victim to try to get more information from that person about the crash.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash.