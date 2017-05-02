Live: April And Tajiri’s Cam Streams Online Tuesday

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – April the giraffe and her baby boy Tajiri are streaming on a live online camera Tuesday afternoon.
The Animal Adventure Park says they’ll stream their camera for four hours, beginning at 2 p.m. MST:
In an update posted to Facebook Tuesday, the park says that “Tajiri had no issues with the thunder or driving rains on the barn roof/walls” after a storm moved through the area.
“It’s always a gamble to predict reactions to first time weather events – he did remarkably well – and continues to exude his name sake trait of confidence.”
Tajiri was named Monday after voting decided it, giving keeper Allysa the choice. She picked the name Tajiri because, in Swahili, it means Hope or Confidence.
April and Tajiri’s camera will stream live online every Tuesday afternoon, according to the park.