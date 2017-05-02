LIVE VIDEO: Investigators discuss what caused deadly house explosion in Firestone -- scheduled to start at 2 p.m. (Watch Live)

Live: April And Tajiri’s Cam Streams Online Tuesday

May 2, 2017 1:26 PM
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park, April The Giraffe, Giraffe, Tajiri the Giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – April the giraffe and her baby boy Tajiri are streaming on a live online camera Tuesday afternoon.

The Animal Adventure Park says they’ll stream their camera for four hours, beginning at 2 p.m. MST:

In an update posted to Facebook Tuesday, the park says that “Tajiri had no issues with the thunder or driving rains on the barn roof/walls” after a storm moved through the area.

“It’s always a gamble to predict reactions to first time weather events – he did remarkably well – and continues to exude his name sake trait of confidence.”

Tajiri was named Monday after voting decided it, giving keeper Allysa the choice. She picked the name Tajiri because, in Swahili, it means Hope or Confidence.

April and Tajiri’s camera will stream live online every Tuesday afternoon, according to the park.

RELATED: Pittsburgh’s Zoo Is Welcoming ‘A Ton Of Good News’

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch