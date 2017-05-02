Fist Fight Breaks Out On A Flight From Tokyo To LA

LOS ANGELES (CBS4) – A fight broke out on an All Nippon Airways flight from Tokyo to Los Angeles.

One of the passengers, Corey Hour, caught it on camera.

The brawl breaks out between a passenger in a red Hawaiian shirt and another man dressed in black in a row behind him.

Hour tells CBS LA that he heard the man in the red shirt point at the other man and say, “Where are you from?” and “I’ll kill you.”

The red-shirted man then began shoving and throwing punches at the man while others took cover.

For a moment the fight appears to end with the one man walking away, but then he comes back down the aisle. That’s when Hour says he stepped in.

“I told him to leave and squared up with him, he backed down n left,” Hour said in a tweet.

The video ended when I stepped in & confronted the man in the red shirt. I told him to leave and squared up with him, he backed down n left. — Corey Hour (@CoreyHour) May 2, 2017

All Nippon Airways says that the man in the red shirt, on his way off the plane, was arrested after also assaulting a gate agent.

For the record ANA staff and passengers handled the situation with grace and respect. They did the best they could to diffuse the situation. — Corey Hour (@CoreyHour) May 2, 2017

Hour says that, “for the record ANA staff and passengers handled the situation with grace and respect. They did the best they could to diffuse the situation.”

But, what started it?

According to Hour, “the motive for why [the man in the red shirt] did this is still UNKNOWN. None of us have any idea why at all.”